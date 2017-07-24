Man In Motorized Wheelchair Drops Gun While Getting Off MTA Bus, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is looking for a man in a wheelchair after they say a gun fell out of his pocket and went off as he got off a city bus Monday afternoon.
It happened near the corner of Fulton and Howard Avenues in Brooklyn.
Police sources tell CBS2 that the man was being helped off a city bus when a gun fell from either his chair or pocket and hit the ground.
One shot went off, and the bullet hit the side of the bus.
Nobody was injured as the man took off in his motorized wheelchair.
Police describe the suspect as a black man between the ages of 30 and 40-years-old.
He was last seen wearing a red and blue shirt with a black hat, according to police.