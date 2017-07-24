Long Island Bride-To-Be Pleas For Return Of Stolen Bridesmaid Dresses

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island bride-to-be is issuing a plea to have her stolen bridesmaids’ dresses returned to her before her wedding this Friday.

Mary Melendez spent the last year planning her wedding to Charles Wisell.

Everything was all ready to go until last week. The Garden City woman said when she was picking up the dresses she forgot to close the trunk of her SUV and the garments flew out.

Witnesses told her a man in a white van scooped them up and drove away, WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported.

“I was right in front of him, he saw me, he saw the dresses falling out of the trunk of the car,” Melendez said. “I don’t know why someone would just take them.”

She hopes the man has a change of heart and returns the dresses, no questions asked.

Melendez said she only wants the lavender-colored dresses back and not to press charges.

“I just want to say to him please return the dresses,” Melendez said.

The dresses along with the alterations cost about $1,000 but thankfully the store owner will give her the money back if they are not returned.