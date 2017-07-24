Firefighters Battle Large Fire In Passaic, New Jersey

PASSAIC, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey firefighters worked through the night to contain a building fire in Passaic.
The fire broke out just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday at a building that houses a sneaker store and a pizzeria on Main Avenue in the center of downtown.
Fire officials say the building was locked up and empty, but they believe it had been burning for some time before crews got reports of the blaze. Video from the scene showed flames leaping from the roof.
“When the firefighters first arrived, they found heavy, heavy fire,” said Chief Patrick Trentacost. “So we’re thinking the fire burned for a while before we got here.”
It took crews about five hours to get the fire under control.
“We have a partial collapse from the roof to the basement in the rear and several other collapses on the first to the basement,” said Trentacost.
The chief says two families who live in nearby buildings have been displaced because of smoke and water damage to their apartments. Two firefighters were treated for smoke, but they have since been released from the hospital.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.