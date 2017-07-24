NYPD: Teen Skateboarder Killed In Brooklyn Hit-And-Run

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A young skateboarder has died after police said he was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn.

Police said the 18-year-old Alejandro Tello died overnight at Maimonides Medical Center.

It happened just after 3 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of West 10th Street and Avenue T in Gravesend.

Police said the driver of a BMW sport utility vehicle was making a right turn onto Avenue T when the car hit the teen, knocking him off his skateboard and running him over, leaving him in the crosswalk. The vehicle then fled the scene.

“It’s inhumane to not even check on a person to see if they’re OK,” resident Harry Hammerstone said.

Tello lived just a half mile from the crash site. Surveillance video of the incident illustrates that Tello was clearly visible to other drivers, who pulled over and ran to help, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.

“That’s what this neighborhood was built on,” Hammerstone said. “This neighborhood was built on everybody, helped each other out.”

Tello was taken to the hospital with severe head trauma, where he later died. Now, neighbors want to see that the person who was behind the wheel is off the street.

“This kid that was hit by this person, I wish the person would come through,” said resident Joe Passantino.

Passantino feels especially sorry. Having survived a hit-and-run himself, he knows the family’s pain.

“You go through agony and forget it,” he said. “I know what the family is going through and it’s not a good feeling.”

The vehicle was later recovered about two miles from the scene, but so far, there are no arrests.

The investigation is ongoing.