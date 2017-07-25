Adrien Broner Prepares To Fight Mikey Garcia At Barclays Center

Ryan Mayer

Adrien Broner is one of only 16 fighters ever to win titles across four different weight classes with a 33-2 all-time record. This Saturday, he squares off against undefeated (36-0) lightweight, and three division champ, Mikey Garcia at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, for what may be the biggest fight of his career.

Broner’s been in plenty of big fights, and has developed a unique preparation style for this fight that he thinks will help him focus and minimize the distractions, which is part of a new feature on the fighter released today by Showtime. Broner is training out in Colorado Springs, CO, a departure from his normal camps in the DC-area or near his home back in Cincinnati. In the feature, he can be seen practicing yoga and discussing the benefits that has on his mindset.

As we draw closer to the fight, Broner says that he thinks people aren’t expecting him to beat Garcia, that he has something to prove in this bout with the three-division champ.

“I feel like my back is against the wall,” Broner says in this SHOWTIME Sports video feature. “Everybody is counting me out once again. “Don’t get me wrong, he can fight, he can box. But, at the end of the day, I just don’t see him beating me.”

Showtime Championship Boxing airs Broner vs. Garcia on Saturday night, July 29th, beginning with the undercard at 9 pm Eastern time on Showtime.