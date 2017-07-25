Alfred Falzon, 77-Year-Old Father Of 1010 WINS Reporter, Is Missing

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The 77-year-old father of 1010 WINS reporter Andrew Falzon has gone missing on Long Island.

Alfred Falzon disappeared from his assisted living facility on Brush Hollow Road in Westbury at 2 a.m. Monday.

“The door that he left through, the alarm apparently didn’t go off,” Andrew said.

Alfred Falzon has dementia and may be in need of medical attention.

“Because of his dementia he does have limited communicative and verbal capacity but he does respond to his name, he does remember his name,” Andrew said, adding that his father has never wandered off before. “The folks at the assisted living facility are very surprised by it and quite honestly I’m very surprised by it as well but with the disease it is par for the course and the problem with dementia symptoms is you don’t know when they’re going to pop up, they just do.”

Andrew believes his father may be trying to get to either Howard Beach or Long Island City.

“If you see a man who matches his description — white hair, 5-foot-3, about 140 pounds, talking with an accent, friendly but confused — in the Westbury area, call 911 immediately because at this point we want to examine every lead wherever it may take us,” Andrew said.

Alfred Falzon was last seen wearing a tan shirt and khaki pants with a brown belt.

Detectives request anyone with information to contact the Missing Persons Squad at (516) 573-7347 or call 911.