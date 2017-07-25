Amtrak Work Reaches Halfway Point At Penn Station

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Amtrak’s work on Penn Station is reaching the halfway point.
As WCBS 880’s Peter Haskell reported Tuesday, it has been two weeks since track work at Penn Station led to rerouted commutes for many people.
But Amtrak’s Steven Young said work is progressing to the midpoint – referring to specific tracks.
“I’ll take back 13 track and then recall 5X, and then when they give that back today, tonight we’ll give them 11 and 3X, and then they couldn’t start working on that,” he said.
Young said work is progressing as expected.
“No real big surprises,” he said. “It’s track work. It’s what we are used to doing.”
It is the tight quarters and intersecting tracks that make the operation complicated. Young believes the work will be completed by Labor Day.
Train service is being reduced by 20 percent during the eight-week long repair work.