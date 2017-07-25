Man Charged In 2015 Attempted Rape Of Bronx Store Clerk

July 25, 2017 8:54 PM
Filed Under: attempted rape, Bronx, The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was arrested and charged Tuesday in the attempted rape of a clothing store employee in the Bronx two years ago.

Oumar Fofana, 20, of the Bronx, was charged with attempted rape and sexual abuse in the Aug. 1, 2015 incident.

Police said at the time that the suspect walked into the clothing store in the South Bronx around 1:30 p.m. that day, and after browsing around the store, attempted to rape the 41-year-old female clerk.

The victim was able to fend off the suspect who fled the area.

When Fofana was led out of a police precinct station Tuesday night, a reporter asked him, “Did you do it?” He replied, “Yes… don’t be like me.”

