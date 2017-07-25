Missing Brooklyn Grandmother With Dementia Found Dead

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An 88-year-old Brooklyn grandmother who disappeared eight days ago has been found dead, police said.
Police said the body of Mary Joyce-Bonsignore was discovered on a roof near her Bath Beach home around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday after neighbors complained of an odor.
She had dementia and a history of wandering off, but never for more than a few hours. Her family organized several searches.
“She was walking right here against this wall. We have video right to this point,” her daughter, Marie Mason, said. “She has four flights of stairs in her house, so she’s used to that.”
Police said it appears Joyce-Bonsignore died shortly after he disappearance.
The medical examiner is working to determine the cause of death.