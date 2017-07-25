MTA Chairman Joe Lhota To Unveil Plan To Fix Subway System

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Relief could be on the way for frustrated subway riders as the head of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority is expected to unveil his plan to fix the aging system.

MTA Chairman Joe Lhota has a lot riding on his big reveal because riders are sick and tired of delays, derailments and services not delivered, CBS2’s Marcia’ Kramer reported.

“The report is going to say we need additional resources,” Lhota said on July 20. “I fully expect that the owner and operator of the New York City Transit Authority will come to the table with money.”

It was just five days ago that Lhota said he expected New York City would pick up some of the costs of his new plan to fix, repair, update and streamline the city’s subways.

“What the riders care about is that they can get from home to work and home to school in an efficient and effective way,” Lhota said.

The new plan, with both short and long term solutions, to stabilize and improve the system and lay the foundation for modernization is expected to be costly.

Sources tell CBS2 that the plan will call for a significant increase in personnel to deal with the many maintenance issues that plague the system and cause near daily delays, from signal outages to track fires.

But it will come at a price — a mix of new hires and the redeployment of other personnel in the hope that straphangers will see some immediate improvement, that problems are fixed quicker and more efficiently.

“I’m not going to throw good money after bad,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday on NY1.

Lhota’s plan is also expected to set the stage for another increase in hostilities between de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who declared a transit emergency nearly a month ago.

The mayor, not one to ride the subway much since he took office, is now going to ride it more often so that in this election year he can cast himself as the riders’ voice.

“My job is to pressure the state, pressure the governor, pressure Joe Lhota on behalf of straphangers,” de Blasio said. “I’m going to be very loud about it.”

Riders are unsure that the mayor riding the subway to feel their pain is the answer.

“I don’t need him to relate I just need him to fix the little things that are going on,” one rider said.

“It’s rough to feel someone’s pain when you don’t ride it every day,” another rider said.

The plan will be made public Tuesday afternoon.