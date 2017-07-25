Report: Nets Acquire Allen Crabbe In Trade With Trail Blazers

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It took a year, but Allen Crabbe is finally a Brooklyn Net.
The Nets have acquired the 25-year-old shooting guard in a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday. Brooklyn sent power forward Andrew Nicholson to Portland in the deal.
Last July, the Nets signed Crabbe, then a restricted free agent, to a four-year, $75 million offer sheet, but Portland matched it. By league rules, the teams had to wait a full calendar year after the offer was matched to work out a trade, ESPN reported.
Nearly $40 million over the salary cap this summer, the Blazers are forced to slash their payroll, making Crabbe expendable. He is due to earn $19.3 million next season and $18.5 million each of the following two years.
Crabbe waived the $8.4 million trade kicker in his contract, Wojnarowski reported.
Last season, the 6-foot-6 Crabbe played in 79 games, starting seven. He averaged 10.7 points, 1.2 assists and 2.9 rebounds.
The Nets acquired Nicholson, 27, in the February trade that sent to Bojan Bogdanovic and Chris McCullough to the Washington Wizards. In 28 games with the Wizards and 10 with the Nets, Nicholson averaged 3 points and 2.7 rebounds.
Portland is expected to waive Nicholson, who has three years and $19.9 million left on his contract, and use the stretch provision to reduce his cap hit.