‘Soccer In The City’ Podcast: NYCFC Picks Up 4 Points Vs. Top Teams

July 25, 2017 3:39 PM
Filed Under: NYCFC, Soccer in the City

NEW YORK (WFAN) — In the latest episode of the “Soccer in the City” podcast, hosts Tom Kolker, Glenn Crooks, Roberto Abramowitz and John Rojas discuss NYCFC earning four points against the top two teams in MLS — Toronto FC and Chicago.

The guys also discuss how the video assistant referee (VAR) may have been utilized in last week’s MLS matches, and they look ahead to Sunday’s NYCFC-Toronto FC match and Wednesday night’s Gold Cup final between USA and Jamaica.

Please make sure to check back with WFAN.com for future episodes. The podcast can also be heard on iTunes and Play.it.

Follow the hosts on Twitter: @RobAbramowitz, @GlennCrooks, @tkolker and @jrojasa75

