100-Year-Old Tortoise Stolen From Queens Animal Shelter Found Alive

July 25, 2017 2:06 PM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A stolen tortoise is slowly and steadily making its way back to a Queens animal shelter.

The 100-year-old tortoise was taken from the Alley Pond Environmental Center last week.

Sources told CBS2 a Connecticut man called the NYPD on Monday, claiming he traded his own turtle for the missing one, and then saw a report that it had been stolen.

Police are investigating the alleged trade, sources said.

The NYPD recovered the reptile, which will be returned to the shelter Tuesday.

Alley Pond is a nonprofit educational organization that advocates for sustainable environmental policies and practices.

