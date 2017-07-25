100-Year-Old Tortoise Stolen From Queens Animal Shelter Found Alive

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A stolen tortoise is slowly and steadily making its way back to a Queens animal shelter.
The 100-year-old tortoise was taken from the Alley Pond Environmental Center last week.
Sources told CBS2 a Connecticut man called the NYPD on Monday, claiming he traded his own turtle for the missing one, and then saw a report that it had been stolen.
Police are investigating the alleged trade, sources said.
The NYPD recovered the reptile, which will be returned to the shelter Tuesday.
Alley Pond is a nonprofit educational organization that advocates for sustainable environmental policies and practices.