Summertime Milkshakes In NY

By John Friia

There is no better summertime treat than a milkshake. Restaurants throughout the city are serving some over-the-top-shakes. Just remember to Instagram your shake before devouring!

Black Tap

Multiple Locations

One of the leading restaurants crafting elaborate milkshakes is Black Tap. Even though they serve award-winning burgers, Black Tap garnered international attention and massive lines when their sweet creations went viral. With eight shakes, there is something to satisfy everyone’s sweet tooth. Try the Cookies N’ Cream Supreme—it has a vanilla-frosted rim, crushed Oreos topped with a cookies and cream sandwich, whipped cream and chocolate drizzle. For the ultimate dessert, order The Cake Shake. The limited-quantity-a-day drink is make with cake batter ice cream and finished with rainbow sprinkles, a piece of funfetti cake, whipped cream and a cherry.

Buns Bar

One of the meccas of crazy milkshakes can be founded tucked on West 19th Street in the heart of Chelsea. Buns Bar shakes can be considered works of art. The basic three options are Killa Vanilla, topped with a Tres Leches Cake; Death By Chocolate with a chocolate-infused Grand Marnier cake; and the Gimme S’mores topped with the campfire treat. However, Buns Bar offers limited shakes that can be found on their Instagram page and brings a pop culture twist to dessert. The impressive creations begin by covering the entire mug with colored frosting and picking a popular character, including Spider-Man, a Minion, Lisa Simpson and even an Emoji.

Kith Treats

Multiple Locations

Blending together beloved cereal brands and ice cream, Kith Treats is New York City’s first cereal bar, creating cereal-infused milkshakes and ice cream creations. With locations in Brooklyn and SoHo, Kith Treats has 23 different cereals, including Fruity Pebbles, Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Lucky Charms, that are swirled together with various mix-ins. You’ll feel like a little kid again when you try the Peanut Butter Cup shake filled with Reese’s Puffs, Reese’s Pieces, cookie dough and Cocoa Krispies.

Sugar Factory American Brasserie

Multiple Locations

A sugar wonderland awaits visitors as they enter the Sugar Factory American Brasserie on the Upper West Side or in the Meatpacking District. The beloved celebrity restaurant serves insane milkshakes in addition to their massive goblet cocktails and popular American dishes. A meal at the Sugar Factory is not complete without one of their eight Instagram-worthy desserts. There is something for everyone, including Twinkie fans. The Twinkie Dinkie Milkshake is made with vanilla ice cream with piece of Twinkie inside a giant mug covered with white chocolate, gum balls, rainbow rock candy and a Twinkie. If you prefer a savory treat, you can order the Bacon Cheeseburger Milkshake with strawberry ice cream and topped with candy bacon strips, pretzels and a mini cheeseburger.

Big Daddy’s

Multiple Locations

At first glance, the milkshakes from Big Daddy’s may seem traditional, but this place is packed with surprises for every diner. Aiming to deliver the classic American diner feel, Big Daddy’s has locations in Gramercy and the Upper West Side. The classic options include the Barbie Blast Fruit Shake with vanilla ice cream, bananas and strawberries; and the Black & White Cookie Shake. Turning breakfast into dessert, Big Daddy’s serve The Incredible Edible Pancake Shake made with maple syrup and vanilla ice cream. Throughout the year, the diner creates special edition shakes every month, including the recent Lemon Meringue Pie shake topped with toasted meringue.

John Friia is a freelance journalist and native New Yorker writing about food, drinks and lifestyle. You can follow his adventures on Instagram.