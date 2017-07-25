VIDEO: Curtis Sliwa Arrested Outside Gracie Mansion

July 25, 2017 11:11 AM
Filed Under: Bill de Blasio, Curtis Sliwa, Mayor Bill de Blasio

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Radio talk show host and Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa was arrested outside Gracie Mansion Tuesday morning.

Sliwa, who is head of the Reform Party, was arrested trying to serve legal papers to Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Sliwa is upset over the process used to select candidates who will appear on ballots in the city elections.

A hearing next month will determine if some Reform Party candidates will be thrown off the ballot.

“Despite Mr. Sliwa’s criminal court summons, crime remains at an all-time low in New York City,” a spokesman for de Blasio said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch