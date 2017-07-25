VIDEO: Curtis Sliwa Arrested Outside Gracie Mansion

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Radio talk show host and Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa was arrested outside Gracie Mansion Tuesday morning.
Sliwa, who is head of the Reform Party, was arrested trying to serve legal papers to Mayor Bill de Blasio.
Sliwa is upset over the process used to select candidates who will appear on ballots in the city elections.
A hearing next month will determine if some Reform Party candidates will be thrown off the ballot.
“Despite Mr. Sliwa’s criminal court summons, crime remains at an all-time low in New York City,” a spokesman for de Blasio said.