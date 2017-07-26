7/26 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

July 26, 2017 11:00 AM

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

High pressure along the New England coast will provide us with brighter skies and low humidity today. Expect temps to be a little warmer, too, with highs in the mid to upper 70’s.

It will remain quiet tonight with just a little extra cloud cover in the mix. As for temps, they’ll fall into the upper 60’s or so by daybreak.

We’ll see more in the way of cloud cover tomorrow with perhaps a shower here and there in the afternoon. And a cold front will near into the nighttime hours, so there’s an elevated risk for some severe storms. Expect more humid conditions with highs in the low 80’s.

Into Friday, low pressure will rise up out of the southwestern mid-Atlantic and increase our rain chances through the day. Then, at night, we’ll be watching the potential for heavy rain. Expect highs on Friday will be around 80°.

