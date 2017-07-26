Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: July 26, 2017

Wednesday’s highly anticipated ‘Moment of the Day’ focused on Al Dukes’ attempt to make some extra cash…
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Wednesday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.
This action-packed edition of the Morning Extravaganza was sans Boomer, so Craig had Bart Scott and Constantine Maroulis by his side throughout the morning and a couple of wins by the baseball locals to discuss. The Yankees win inched them closer to first place, as the Mets win just confuses things a bit. Additionally, Jerry Recco took care of the update duties, the Cowboys decision to release Lucky Whitehead called into question, Constantine’s hair obsession, Artie Lange accidentally starts a Boomer rumor, Al Dukes’ cleans out his closet on social media and is now looking to cash in, the ‘power’ of Tim Tebow and much more…
Until tomorrow morning at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!