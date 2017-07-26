Police: Man Fatally Stabbed Following Dispute In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 25-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the Bronx after allegedly making an obscene gesture as he drove by a car crash.

It happened around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Eastchester Place and Hollers Avenue in the Eastchester section.

The victim apparently extended his middle finger as he drove by the scene of the crash with friends, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.

The suspect, who was in the accident and pulled over on the side of the road, saw the gesture and hopped into a vehicle with a few of his friends, catching up to the victim down the street, Doris reported.

Police said that’s when the victim was stabbed in the torso following a dispute. The victim had allegedly admitted he was the one who extended his middle finger when he was stabbed, Doris reported.

The victim and his friends tried to get to a hospital, but only made it a few blocks away, where the friends stopped to call for an ambulance.

“He was lying on the floor and they were trying to work on him, but he was gone already, I think,” witness Art Mendola said. “They were all young people, probably driving around, trying to have a good time and it led to murder.”

The victim was taken to Jacobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are still looking for the man who chased him down and fatally stabbed him. There have been no arrests.