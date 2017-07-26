Happenings For July 27-29

Poet And You Know It

Fans of expressive and lyrical verse are taking over Governors Island this weekend for the 7th Annual New York City Poetry Festival.

Over 250 poets from 75 organizations will appear on the event’s main stages, but there’s plenty of other areas to explore. Vendor’s Village will offer the chance to buy merchandise from local artists and booksellers, while adventurous poets can try their lines on the Ring of Daisies open mic. There’s plenty for your other senses too, including art installations as well as a beer and wine garden.

The festival takes place on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. It’s free (though donations are welcome!), but register on Eventbrite to be entered to win a tote bag filled with signed copies of books by the event’s featured readers.

Calling All Rump Shakers

If you’ve been looking for an opportunity to prove that you still know every word to Naughty by Nature’s “O.P.P.” and Sir Mix-A-Lot’s “Baby Got Back,” we’ve got you covered.

Le Poisson Rouge never has a shortage of nostalgia-inducing events, and their Hip-Hop and R&B Throwback Sing-Along is no exception. Just in case you forget a line or two, they’ll have a screen with lyrics to help you along. Unlike karaoke, however, there’s no waiting for your turn or risking a viral embarrassing moment.

Dig out your hoop earrings and Reebok Pumps for the costume contest and be sure to make an impression on the dance floor — prizes include ’90s-themed swag like Surge soda.

Grab your ticket for $12 online or show up at the door tonight at 8 p.m. for a $15 cover.

Animation Sensation

Who said cartoons are for kids?

Animation Block Party, the largest animation festival on the East Coast, returns for its 14th year. Offering the best in independent, professional, and student films narrowed down from tons of submissions, this festival takes place at Brooklyn’s Rooftop Films and BAMcinématek.

To give you an idea of what to expect, last summer’s program featured a 30-year anniversary screening of Transformers: The Movie, a Pink Panther Collection, and multiple shorts programs.

After the credits roll, stick around for a Q&A session with the filmmakers and a swinging after party.

The events take place from Thursday through Sunday. Snag tickets to tonight’s events for $15 here.