New Jersey Turnpike Toll Booth Attendant Robbed At Knifepoint

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — State police are seeking a couple wanted in the knifepoint robbery of New Jersey Turnpike toll booth attendant.
It happened around 7:45 p.m. Monday at Interchange 15W in Newark.
The driver of a newer model Toyota Camry got out of the car, pressed a knife to the attendant and demanded the cash drawer, authorities said.
The suspect got back in the car and drove off toward Interstate 280 west.
The car did not have a license plate.
The suspect is believed to be a Hispanic male, approximately 5’9” and 200 pounds, according to state police. He had military style face paint on at the time of the robbery and was wearing a zip-up camouflage sweatshirt with maroon accents.
Police are also looking for a woman who was in the car. She is believed to be in her 20s and was last seen wearing a yellow shirt or dress with a multi-colored tassel.
Police did not disclose how much money was stolen.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police Newark Station at 732-441-4500 Ext 1430.
