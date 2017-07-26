Rikers Island Placed On Lockdown Due To Missing Inmate, Sources Say

July 26, 2017 9:29 PM
Filed Under: Missing Inmate, Rikers Island

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The jail complex at Rikers Island was on lockdown Wednesday night after at least one inmate was reported missing, sources said.

The New York City Department of Corrections reported that at least one inmate was unaccounted for late Wednesday, sources told CBS2. Multiple agencies were assisting in the search for the inmate, sources said.

NYPD Harbor Units were also on the scene because there was a report that the inmate was seen in the water, sources said. Police were searching the water in the area.

It was unclear late Wednesday for how long the inmate had been missing.

