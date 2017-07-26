Small Business Spotlight: Blue Fountain Media’s Gabriel Shaoolian On Importance Of Video

July 26, 2017 12:01 AM
Filed Under: Joe Connolly, Small Business Spotlight, WCBS 880 Anniversary

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — In this week’s Small Business Spotlight, host Joe Connolly sits back down with Gabriel Shaoolian, who runs Blue Fountain Media.

“Videos are the most effective form of communication,” he says. “People love videos. They are highly engaging.”

He says the rule-of-thumb should be 30 seconds per video, and no more than two minutes.

Shaoolian also explains why Facebook and Instagram are ideal platforms.

“Business owners know how to pitch their story, their products better than anybody else, and they all have a great story to share,” he says. “Share the behind-the-scenes. People love that, they connect with that.”

“Speak from the heart. Don’t try to sound like a corporation. Be who you are. Tell them your real story, don’t sugar-coat it, don’t try to make it some big production,” he adds. “Share your troubles and pains. People really take to that.”

