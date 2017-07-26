Trump: Transgender People Not Allowed To Serve In U.S. Military

July 26, 2017 9:23 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump said transgender people will not be allowed to serve “in any capacity” in the U.S. military.

“After consultation with my generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States government will not accept or allow transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military,” Trump said in a series of tweets Wednesday morning. “Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you.”

