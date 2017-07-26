Police Search For Trumpet Thief In Sunnyside, Queens

July 26, 2017 4:38 PM
Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are trying to track down a trumpet thief in Queens.

A 33-year-old man was playing his trumpet around 2:35 p.m. on July 14 near the northeast corner of Queens Boulevard and 46th Street in Sunnyside when someone came up behind him and snatched the instrument, police said.

trumpet thief nypd Police Search For Trumpet Thief In Sunnyside, Queens

Police are trying to track down a trumpet thief in Sunnyside, Queens. (Credit: NYPD)

Police released a sketch of the suspect Wednesday.

He is described as a black man in his 20s, 6 feet 5 inches tall and 190 pounds.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips on the Crime Stoppers website or texting them to 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577.

