Police Search For Trumpet Thief In Sunnyside, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are trying to track down a trumpet thief in Queens.
A 33-year-old man was playing his trumpet around 2:35 p.m. on July 14 near the northeast corner of Queens Boulevard and 46th Street in Sunnyside when someone came up behind him and snatched the instrument, police said.
Police released a sketch of the suspect Wednesday.
He is described as a black man in his 20s, 6 feet 5 inches tall and 190 pounds.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips on the Crime Stoppers website or texting them to 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577.