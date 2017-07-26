3-Year-Old Twins Die After Being Pulled From Murky Pool On Long Island

July 26, 2017 12:12 PM
Filed Under: Long Island, Melville

MELVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Three-year-old twin boys have died after after they were pulled from a backyard swimming pool on Long Island, police said.

First responders arrived at the home on Holly Court in Melville around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Twins Pulled From Pool

Police on the scene of Holly Court in Melville. (Credit: Sophia Hall/WCBS 880)

One of the boys was found on the pool deck, according to the fire department.

“We found one approximately 3-year-old in the backyard of the house in cardiac arrest, we immediately started treating that patient,” Melville Assistant Fire Chief David Kaplan told 1010 WINS.

The other child was found submerged in the murky pool.

“Four of our members immediately went into the pool and within a few minutes after being in the pool, because there was very little visibility in the pool, they were able to locate a second child,” Kaplan said. “That child was pulled from the pool and we began live-saving treatment on the second child also.”

 

CPR was performed on the toddlers as they were rushed to the hospital, where they later died.

Their mother was home at the time.

Police remain at the scene.

This story is developing…

