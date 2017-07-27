Comedian Jim Gaffigan Professes His Love For NYC & 1010 WINS

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – Comedian Jim Gaffigan is back with a brand new, hour-long stand-up special on Netflix, called “Cinco.”
He chatted with 1010 WINS’ Brigitte Quinn before hitting the road for his latest tour. He said it will be a family affair, with his wife as his writing partner and their kids along for the ride.
The tour will include a three-day stint at the Beacon Theater in September.
“Performing in New York City is a big deal for a New Yorker, and I love performing in New York, because there’s always an extra 15 minutes that I can’t do anywhere else that people that work and live in New York City will understand that they might not understand in other parts of the country,” he said. “I’m talking about my hometown.”
Gaffigan also said he’s a fan of hometown radio station, 1010 WINS.
“I love it, because I love just facts. I love news that’s like we’re going to get to it,” he said. “I love the fact that it’s like, we’re going to give you this stuff, it’s just the facts, and we’re going to move on.”
He added, “there’s an immediacy to it,” and called the station, “the best type of classic.”
The comedian also gave his own rendition of a 1010 WINS traffic report and even did an impression of reporter John Montone.
