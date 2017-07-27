7/26 CBS2 Thursday Morning Weather Headlines

By Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good morning, everyone! We’re waking up to some more clouds today, but temps are still on the pleasant side… in the 60s for most. Unlike yesterday, humidity levels will be on the rise through the day and expect some spotty showers/storms as we head into this evening. Highs will be a little warmer, in the low 80s.
As a cold front moves closer tonight, there is a risk for some strong to severe storms. Not everyone will see them, but just keep an eye to the sky if you have any outdoor plans.
Heading into Friday, a low pressure system looks to draw near from the SW bringing a chance of showers and storms. There’s some uncertainty as to the exact track and where the heaviest rain falls, so stay tuned for the latest.
The good news is it looks like a quick exit heading into the weekend, with skies clearing out by Saturday afternoon. Have a good one!