Brookhaven Officials Cite Student’s Death In Request For Sidewalk Extension

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — There are concerns over a sidewalk that comes to an abrupt end.

As CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reported, some say the sidewalk is dangerous, citing the death of a Stony Brook University student.

Stony Brook civic leader Jonathan Kornreich walked the sidewalk on Route 25A near the Stony Brook University campus. He was suddenly forced to stop once he reached the Hawkins Ave intersection, where he could no longer find the sidewalk.

“Because what we have is a sidewalk that ends halfway to where it should lead,” Kornreich said.

In 2014, engineering student Artem Aysen was killed along one stretch without the sidewalk.

He was run over by a speeding driver.

The department of transportation agreed to extend the sidewalk several hundred feet.

It now reaches into the surrounding neighborhood, drawing residents into a shopping center just off campus, but to get there, they have to walk within inches of fast-moving traffic.

Advanced math student Alex Vaz walked a half mile to get from his apartment to campus. He’s always looking over his shoulder.

“It’s very dangerous to cross the road here because the cars are going a very high rate of speed,” Vaz said.

Vaz wishes the state would extend the sidewalk, but town officials said the transportation department has told them ‘forget it.’

“They told us it wouldn’t be feasible, it would cost them $5-million for the project,” Brookhaven Town Supervisor, Ed Romain said.

The supervisor said it’s a safety issue, and the state should reconsider.

The transportation department said it’s reviewing the town’s demand to extend the sidewalk.