Gov. Cuomo Asks Business Leaders To Help Improve Subway System

July 27, 2017 1:33 PM
Filed Under: Andrew Cuomo, association for a better new york, Juliet Papa

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is appealing to business leaders to help improve the subway system.

During a breakfast Thursday hosted by the Association for a Better New York, Cuomo said he’s starting a subway partnership program with the private sector to improve customer experience and to bring the subway into the modern age.

Businesses will be able to “adopt” a subway station.

“For a total contribution of $600,000, the businesses can enhance those stations, enhance maintenance, enhance security, enhance aesthetics. There can be art in the stations,” Cuomo said.

MTA Chairman Joe Lhota said it could go a step further.

“We’ll decide whether or not there are naming rights,” Lhota said, with one person suggesting “The Google 14th Street Station.”

Cuomo also announced his administration is demanding that Con Edison take immediate action to improve power service to prevent service disruptions.

Meanwhile, Cuomo strongly suggested the city help pay for the $836 million cost of the first phase of the subway fix, 1010 WINS’ Juliet Papa reported.

“Today I’m making the state’s funds available to begin the transformation of the MTA, our partners should do the same,” Cuomo said. “There is no time for delay, and there is no tolerance for a lack of commitment on this issue.”

The state is looking for a 50-50 split, and the governor said his half is ready to go to the MTA.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Linda R Morano says:
    July 27, 2017 at 1:52 pm

    Scaramucci “Mooch” Anthony

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. Linda R Morano says:
    July 27, 2017 at 1:49 pm

    Who built the Naples Metro in Italy? Clean, functional and beautiful. Get Scrumucci and his friends to build one in NYC.

    Reply | Report comment

