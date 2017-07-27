Happenings For 7/28-7/30

Life Begins After Coffee

There are the lucky few who wake up each day perky and full of energy…then there are the rest of us. Luckily, we have iced coffee to get us through on summer days we’d rather spend at the beach than the office.

This week’s Hester Street Fair features an Iced Coffee Competition where you get to be the judge. Brewers from around the city will look for your approval for the best cold cup of joe.

A $10 ticket buys you the right to sample two-ounce tastes from coffee purveyors. After you’ve ranked your picks, vote for your favorite. At the end of the day, a winner will be crowed.

Once you’re sufficiently perked up, check out the rest of the Hester Street Fair, where over 60 local vendors, creative entrepreneurs, and small business set up stands each Saturday. From food to crafts, what’s not to love?

Michael Moore on Broadway

Expect thought-provoking rather than tap-dancing at this unique theater experience.

Friday night begins previews for The Terms of My Surrender, Michael Moore’s debut solo show on Broadway. The Oscar-winning filmmaker and author promises a cross-examination of America’s current political climate.

“I’m not coming to this stage every night to conduct a political rally,” he told The New York Times in a recent interview about his latest project.

“This is not a kumbaya piece of theater,” he continued. “I’m not looking for everyone to hold hands. I want people to leave with a sense that they’ve been moved in a profound way.”

The Terms of My Surrender is playing at the Belasco Theatre through October 22. Tickets start at $29.

Egging You On

The inventor of the glorious Cronut (a croissant-doughnut hybrid, for the unlucky ones who haven’t tried it) is back with another delicious delight — with a twist.

Dominique Ansel is teaming up with Blue Hill restaurant’s Dan Barber for an egg-cellent adventure in cooking that they’re calling “Scotch Egg Roulette.”

Their Scotch egg is made with farm eggs wrapped in beet sausage and coated in a malted millet crust.

Cool…but where does the roulette part come in exactly? Well, some of Blue Hill farm’s chickens are fed a diet that includes red peppers, meaning one out of every few dozen yolks is bright red. Be one of the lucky ones who gets a red yolk and the chefs will have a surprise for you.

This creation costs $16.50. It’s only available this Friday through Sunday at Dominique Ansel Kitchen, from 9 a.m. until they sell out.