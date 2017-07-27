Mahwah Police Investigating Vandalism Against ‘Eruv’ Pipes Amid Local Debate About Their Presence

MAHWAH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Tiny plastic pipes appearing on power poles could be signaling a change in one New Jersey community, and some residents believe it’s cause for concern.

When the slender plastic pipes turned up on power poles in Mahwah and surrounding towns this summer they were residents’ first clue that this is America’s newest eruv.

Made of poles and string, eruvs encircle cities and towns to turn them into symbolic Jewish backyards. They grant Orthodox Jewish residents permission to move freely, carry things and push baby carriages on the Sabbath.

“If you’re a young Orthodox Jewish family you’re going to move to community that has an eruv,” said Rabbi Adam Mintz, an expert on eruvs.

In Mahwah even the early stages of a new eruv has some people in fear their town could quickly and drastically change.

“We wish the fear was not there but you can’t deny the fact that it is a component of this conversation, it is a very sensitive issue,” Mahwah Mayor Bill Laforet said.

Laforet says he’s getting swamped with complaints and concerns that if the eruv attracts a large enough wave of Orthodox Jewish families, who rely on Jewish schools for their kids, it could cause public school enrollment and funding to decline.

“They’re like locusts where they’ll just destroy a school system and destroy the fabric of a town and that’s what we don’t want,” one resident told 1010 WINS’ Samantha Liebman. “Every town they’ve gone into, they’ve destroyed the fabric of the town. They set up their own school systems.”

Others in Rockland County said when Hasidic Jews moved into the East Ramapo School District the education system went downhill.

“Young people who live in the district but go to religious schools that we are paying for, it’s not good for the community,” a man, named Max, said.

The issue has become so heated that the police had to get involved. Mahwah Police are investigating instances where the new eruv piping is getting ripped down and scattered.

“Are we concerned? Of course we’re concerned,” Laforet said. “Well there is this inherent fear of what our quality of life in Mahwah community and in other communities how it could potentially change.”

“The community should be open to everybody but at the same time if a large group is looking to take it over that’s an unfair situation,” Mahwah resident Rich Dakin said.

“We are deeply disturbed by the recent vandalism of the Eruv as well as the coarse rhetoric that has led up to the incident,” the Anti-Defamation League New Jersey Tweeted.

At a Mahwah public meeting scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday, the mayor is expected to get an earful from concerned residents who wonder how the town ever allowed an eruv.

Video taken by a neighbor shows private contractors constructing the eruv with Rockland Electric Company permission.

Laforet says town approval was not required because electric companies on their own can allow eruvs after losing in court when other towns tried and failed to block them.

Mahwah will attempt to get the plastic piping removed from the poles by declaring them signs that violate the town’s sign ordinance, but some experts say that will probably face an uphill legal challenge.

Damage to the piping has since been repaired and the police department is investigating the four cases of vandalism as bias crimes.