Too Cute! Mom Takes Adorable Maternity Photos While Shopping at Target

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — This mom’s love for Target runs deep.
Page loves shopping at Target so much that she decided to have a maternity photo shoot at the retail store.
Joined by her daughter, Avery, the two snacked in the grocery aisle, tested out some toys and shopped for the baby to come.
Page wanted to keep it real by honoring all the Target moms who shop with messy buns, take coffee breaks at Starbucks and spend time entertaining their kids at the store.
The photographer says that surprisingly no one in the store thought they were weird for taking the photos at the store.
We bet the Target runs won’t stop for this family when their new bundle of joy arrives.