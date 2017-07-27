Tony Bennett Highlights ‘A Night Of New York Stories’ Event On Aug. 8

(NEW YORK/WCBS 880) – Tony Bennett’s roots in New York run deep.
The Astoria native is a 19-time Grammy winner, a Kennedy Center honoree, a famed artist in painting and sculpture, and at age 90, a storyteller of American pop music as a driving forces behind it. He also founded the Frank Sinatra School of the Arts in Queens, giving young performers an academic center with a strong creative heart.
“I’ve learned a lot about singing from composers and instrumentalists, but also from artists, painters, and looking at the trees in Central Park,” Bennett wrote in his 2016 book Just Getting Started.
The legendary Bennett will lend his voice in song and stories to “A Night Of New York Stories” as WCBS Newsradio 880 celebrate its 50th anniversary in New York on Aug. 8 at the PlayStation Theater in Manhattan.
Hosted by WCBS Newsradio 880, the star-studded event will also include bandleader Paul Shaffer, award-winning journalist Lesley Stahl of “60 Minutes,” former New York City Police Commissioner Ray Kelly and, from the sports world Adam Graves, Bobby Valentine and George Martin.
Anchors Wayne Cabot and Alex Silverman will host the storytelling event. The night will conclude with Bennett singing a few of his classic hits.
Showtime is set for 8 p.m., but doors will open at 6 p.m. for a meet-and-greet with station personalities, including Joe Connolly, Craig Allen, Tom Kaminski, Steve Scott, Pat Farnack, Marla Diamond, Brad Heller, Todd Glickman, Jeffrey Lyons, Steven Greenberg and more.