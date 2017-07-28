3 To See At ACC: Meet Berkeley, Yuki & Sweets!

New York (CBSNewYork) CBSNewYork.com and 1010 WINS have teamed up with Animal Care Centers of New York City to let you know about some of the adoptable animals looking for loving homes in the city’s shelters, and, where ACC’s mobile adoption units are headed with even more great pets.

This week, we’re featuring Berkeley, Yuki & Sweets:

Sweets (A0739394) If you’re looking for a social, sweet, affectionate cat, look no further! This adorable feline rolls over when pet, and has a fantastic purr. Meet Sweets, who’s about ten years old and was brought to ACC along with another senior kitty, at ACC’s Manhattan Care Center, 326 E. 110th Street.

Animal Care Centers of NYC (ACC), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is the only open-admissions animal shelter in New York City and takes in approximately 30,000 animals every year. ACC’s three Care Centers in Manhattan (326 East 110th Street), Brooklyn (2336 Linden Boulevard), and Staten Island (3139 Veterans Road West) are open for adoptions 12pm-8pm Monday thru Friday, and 10am-6pm Saturdays and Sundays.

Berkeley (A1119447) Berkeley is as sweet as sugar, 72 pounds of pure happiness! This friendly, wiggly cutie is a well-mannered walker who loves butt scratches and trying to jump on your lap. Meet Berkeley, who’s about three years old, at ACC’s Brooklyn Care Center, 2336 Linden Boulevard.

Yuki (A1101608) “Yuki is an extremely charming and inquisitive bunny who follows her foster mom around the apartment and wants to be involved in all daily activities, including typing at the laptop and unpacking groceries,” notes a volunteer. “Wherever you go, there’s Yuki, giving you nose bonks, tugging at you pant leg or flopped at your feet with her legs stretched out behind her.

“Yuki will thrive in a home where she can be the center of attention and has space and enrichment to expend her youthful energy and stimulate her intellectual curiosity. She will need plenty of rugs for traction so that she can show off her ‘Bunny 500s’ and binkies.” Meet Yuki at ACC’s Brooklyn Care Center, 2336 Linden Boulevard.

If you’re interested in one of the animals featured here, email ACC’s Adoption team at adopt@nycacc.org with the animal’s name and “A#”, or head directly to the Care Center where the animal is located. Please note, animals featured here may already be placed by the time you arrive, but there are hundreds of great cats, dogs, and rabbits looking for loving homes every day! You can view available animals online, and at the Care Centers, ACC Adoption Counselors will help you find the best match.

You can also meet your new best friend at ACC’s Mobile Adoption Center, which travels throughout the city. (Note: dates and locations are subject to change. Information will be updated as quickly as possible. Also check http://nycacc.org/Events.htm)

This week’s mobile adoption events:

July 29, 12 – 4 pm: Animal General, 558 Columbus Avenue, New York, NY 10024

July 29, 11 am – 3 pm: Biscuits & Bath, 1064 1st Avenue(@ 58th St), New York, NY 10022 (dogs only)

July 30, 12 – 4 pm: Animal Rock 2017, Beach 94/95 Street & Shore Front Parkway, Rockaway Beach, NY

July 30, 12 – 4 pm: PopCorn Pawz Inwood,4771 Broadway, New York, NY 10034

To adopt an animal, you must have a valid photo ID, be 18 years of age or older, and bring proof of current address. ACC adoptions include vaccinations, spay/neuter, a pre-registered microchip, an identification tag, a collar, and a certificate for a free initial exam at a participating veterinarian.

For more information, visit http://www.nycacc.org/Adopt.htm.