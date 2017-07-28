50 Stories: Jingle King Steve Karmen

July 28, 2017 12:01 AM
NEW YORK (WCBS 880) – This week in his 50 Stories podcast, Wayne Cabot introduces the legendary man behind the sound of the station.

Composer Steve Karmen created the “News Is” jingle, along with countless others (“When You Say Bud” and “Nationwide Is On Your Side” to name a couple).

He takes us back to the era when the jingle was king.

Karmen composed “News Is” for then-WCBS General Manager Robert Hyland in an effort to differentiate the brand from – not to mention, to beat – 1010 WINS.

Plus, they listen to his catalog of jingles and even hear some that never made air.

