Campaign Finance Board Announces City Council Candidate Community Forum Sponsors

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – As New Yorkers gear up for elections in the fall, the Campaign Finance Board is putting together a series of candidate community forums.
The forums will be an opportunity for voters to hear directly from candidates for eight City Council seats in which the incumbents are not seeking reelection.
The Campaign Finance Board announced that it has identified organizations that will host the forums:
- District 2: New York City Housing Authority Branch of the NAACP, Inc.
- District 4: The League of Women Voters of the City of New York
- District 8: Hispanic Federation, Inc.
- District 13: Faith in New York
- District 18: Garifuna Coalition USA, Inc.
- District 21: Food Bank For New York City
- District 41: Ocean Hill-Brownsville Coalition of Young Professionals
- District 43: East Kings County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
All of the forums will take place before September 12. The time, date and location of each forum is yet to be announced.
The CFB hopes the forums will help boost voter turnout and help inform decisions.
“We often hear from voters that they don’t have enough information to participate in local elections. We’ve launched the Candidate Community Forums initiative to change that. With local organizations at the helm, these forums will provide voters with an opportunity to meet the candidates vying for office, and to learn how they plan to address important issues in their communities,” said Onida Coward Mayers, NYC Votes Director of Voter Assistance.