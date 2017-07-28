Reports: Knicks Add PG Ramon Sessions To 1-Year Contract

July 28, 2017 4:14 PM
Filed Under: New York Knicks, Ramon Sessions

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It looks like the Knicks have found Frank Ntilikina’s mentor.

The team has reached an agreement with journeyman point guard Ramon Sessions, according to multiple reports. The one-year deal is for the $2.3 million veteran minimum.

The Knicks had been looking for an experienced point guard to help in the development of Ntilikina, the 18-year-old French player they selected with the eighth overall pick in last month’s draft.

Ramon Sessions

Ramon Sessions (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Sessions is a 10-year veteran who has played for the Bucks, Timberwolves, Cavaliers, Lakers, Kings, Wizards and Bobcats/Hornets.

Last season, Sessions played in 50 games for the Hornets, starting one. He averaged 6.2 points and 2.6 assists per game.

Sessions will likely compete against second-year player Ron Baker, whom the Knicks signed to a two-year, $8.9 million contract earlier this month, for the starting point guard job.

