Report: A’s Keep Asking Yankees For Frazier Or Torres In Deal For Gray

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Brian Cashman isn’t one to cave to pressure.

So it appears, at least for the moment, that the Yankees won’t be getting right-hander Sonny Gray, one of the most coveted pitchers reported to be on the trade market, from the Oakland Athletics unless the veteran general manager does something he absolutely doesn’t want to do.

According to Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com, the A’s are holding out for either outfielder Clint Frazier or top infield prospect Gleyber Torres in a deal for Gray, a pitcher who could be the missing piece in the Yankees’ playoff push. The Bombers, however, have repeatedly made it clear to teams across the league that the upper echelon of their prospect pool is off-limits.

That would include Frazier and Torres.

MORE: Girardi on WFAN: Improved Pitching Is Helping Yankees Get Back On Track

The A’s real end game may be to keep Gray, who is 6-5 with a 3.43 ERA this season, but Heyman reported it’s also possible they want to see if a team gives in. The Yankees aren’t the only ones interested in the 27-year-old ace, who is under team control through 2019.

Oakland may be dug in right now, but it has scouted New York’s system extensively and is believed to also like outfield prospect Estevan Florial, right-hander James Kaprielian, and infielder Jorge Mateo.

The MLB trade deadline is at 4 p.m. on Monday.

The Yankees (54-46), who have won six of their last seven games to move within a half-game of the first-place Boston Red Sox in the AL East, are determined to add a starting pitcher, according to various reports. New York has been down a legitimate arm since losing right-hander Michael Pineda to a season-ending elbow injury earlier this month.

In addition to Gray, the Yankees have reportedly expressed interest in Texas Rangers right-hander Yu Darvish and St. Louis Cardinals righty Lance Lynn, though its unknown if either will be moved.

Cashman has already improved New York’s bullpen dramatically, acquiring hard-throwing right-handers David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle from the Chicago White Sox last week.