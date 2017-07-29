CBS2 Exclusive: Shirtless Man Tries Kicking In Door Of Long Island Family’s Home

ISLIP, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Long Island family awoke to a strange sound in the middle of the night, which turned out to be a man trying to break into their home.

Islip homeowner Susan Pastore told CBS2’s Dave Carlin she has nightmares about the young, shirtless man caught on her security camera kicking her door early Friday morning.

“Just nervous, scary,” she said. “I was terrified. It really seemed like — you wouldn’t kick a door that hard if you weren’t trying to get in.”

When the man attempted the home invasion around 3:45 a.m., Pastore was sleeping. The noise startled her and her husband.

“We kind of looked at each other, like what was that? Then we listened, but didn’t hear anything else, and just fell back asleep,” she said.

Also inside were their daughter and the family dog, which didn’t even react.

“We have a very large, loud dog. But for some reason, he just didn’t hear,” Pastore said.

Later in the morning, they saw the cracks in the door and two muddy footprints. They checked the security footage, which showed the man running away.

Investigators spoke with neighbors on the quiet street and found no reports of anything similar happening to anyone else Friday morning, Carlin reported.

“Something seemed wrong with him I think,” Pastore said.

She thinks robbery was the motive, and considers targeting her obviously occupied home a gutsy move. There were two cars in the driveway and the lights were on outside her home, which is protected with an alarm.

The fact the suspect is still out there is causing her to worry and lose sleep, and it’s prompting police to remind residents to report any suspicious behavior and keep their houses locked.