Search On For Man Who Groped Woman In Elmhurst, Queens Subway Station

July 30, 2017 6:18 PM
Filed Under: Elmhurst, Grand Avenue-Newtown, Queens, Subway Groping

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Sunday were searching for a man who grabbed and groped a woman in a Queens subway station earlier this month.

Around 7:43 p.m. Friday, July 7, the 22-year-old woman was traveling in the mezzanine of the Grand Avenue—Newtown M and R train station in Elmhurst, Queens when the man came up from behind and grabbed her buttocks, police said.

The suspect ran off in an unknown direction, police said.

The suspect was described as a black or Hispanic male in his late teens or early 20s, standing about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, shorts and sneakers.

Police have released photos taken with a cellphone camera soon after the incident.

Queens Subway Groping Suspect

A surveillance image of a suspect who allegedly groped a woman at the Grand Avenue-Newtown subway station in Elmhurst,Queens. (Credit: NYPD)

Queens Subway Groping Suspect

A surveillance image of a suspect who allegedly groped a woman at the Grand Avenue-Newtown subway station in Elmhurst,Queens. (Credit: NYPD)

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

