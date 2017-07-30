Robbers Steal Woman’s Purse At Gunpoint In Williamsburg, Cops Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD released video they say shows two men robbing a 21-year-old woman in Brooklyn earlier this month.
Investigators say around 5 a.m. on July 21st, the robbers pulled out a gun on the woman on Montrose Avenue in Williamsburg.
She told police they told her not to scream and demanded her property. She handed over her purse which had her phone and bank cards.
Officers say they then told her to turn around and walk away or that would shoot.
The victim was not injured in the robbery.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.