Search Underway For Missing Swimmer Along Jersey Shore

POINT PLEASANT BEACH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The search is on for a 24-year-old woman who went missing overnight while swimming off the Jersey shore.
Police in Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey arrived on scene around 2:30 a.m. Sunday after receiving calls about two missing swimmers — a man and a woman.
The U.S. Coast Guard says the man was found. His condition isn’t known at this time.
Police, Coast Guard, and dive teams from several area departments are still searching for the woman.
Stick with CBSNewYork as this story continues to develop.