Search Underway For Missing Swimmer Along Jersey Shore

July 30, 2017 8:37 AM
Filed Under: Jersey Shore, Missing Swimmers, New Jersey, Point Pleasant, Point Pleasant Beach

POINT PLEASANT BEACH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The search is on for a 24-year-old woman who went missing overnight while swimming off the Jersey shore.

Police in Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey arrived on scene around 2:30 a.m. Sunday after receiving calls about two missing swimmers — a man and a woman.

The U.S. Coast Guard says the man was found. His condition isn’t known at this time.

Police, Coast Guard, and dive teams from several area departments are still searching for the woman.

Stick with CBSNewYork as this story continues to develop.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch