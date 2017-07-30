Small Plane Crashes After Taking Off From Airport In Connecticut; 3 Hurt

July 30, 2017 11:41 AM
DANBURY, CT (CBSNewYork) — Three people were rushed to the hospital after a small plane crashed after taking off from an airport in southwestern Connecticut late Sunday morning.

The Cessna 172S crashed after departure from runway 26 at Danbury Municipal Airport at 10:25 a.m, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

According to the city’s mayor, three people were rushed from the wreckage to Danbury Hospital.

Their conditions weren’t immediately known.

The FAA continues to investigate, and the National Transportation Safety Board will work to determine the cause of the crash.

