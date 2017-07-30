Search On For Suspect Who Punched Man In South Bronx Store

July 30, 2017 5:50 PM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police were searching Sunday afternoon for a suspect who attacked a man in the South Bronx.

The incident happened at 11:30 p.m. this past Friday, in a store in the building at 543 St. Ann’s Ave. in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx, police said.

The victim, a 53-year-old man, was in a quarrel with the unidentified suspect, who punched him in the face and ripped a necklace chain away from him, police said.

The suspect ran off in an unknown direction, police said. The victim refused medical attention.

The suspect was described as a black or Hispanic male standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds with close-cropped hair. He was last seen wearing a stripped T-shirt, blue jeans and red sneakers.

Police have released surveillance photos and video.

South Bronx Attack Suspect

Surveillance images of a suspect in an attack on man in a South Bronx store on Friday, July 28, 2017. (Credit: NYPD)

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

