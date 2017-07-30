Pair Of Cabs Collide On Upper East Side; Pedestrians Hurt

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Several people were hurt when a cab jumped a curb after colliding with another taxi on the Upper East Side Sunday afternoon.
Authorities say the call came in just before 2:30 p.m. for reports of a motor vehicle accident near the corner of 85th Street and 2nd Avenue.
The collision caused one of the cabs to jump the curb and strike several pedestrians.
Authorities say four people were injured at the scene. Three were transported to nearby hospitals and one person refused medical attention.
