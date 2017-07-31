7/31 CBS2 Monday Morning Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Monday morning everybody! It’s a pleasant start to the day with bright skies, mild temps, and a light breeze. We’ll have blue skies through the day and things will be seasonably warm with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s, along with low humidity.
It gets a bit warmer tomorrow and unfortunately a bit more humid. Temps will creep into the upper 80s along with a muggier feel, so it’ll seem a bit more like summer.
Temps look to peak on Wednesday with temps reaching 90 degrees, and with even higher humidity, it’ll feel like a summer sizzler.
Things cool down by a few degrees by the end of the week, but we’ll re-introduce the chance for some afternoon/evening showers & thunderstorms. For now though, enjoy the nice weather!