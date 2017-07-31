Best Summer Brunch Menus In NY

By Carly Petrone

The sun is out and that means it’s time for weekend catch-up sessions with friends and family around the brunch table. Here are five of our favorite summer menus in NYC.

The Bennett

134 W. Broadway

New York, NY 10013

(212) 902-9671

www.thebennettbar.com

The Bennett may be your go-to cocktail bar in Tribeca but did you know that they’re also serving up one of the best brunch burgers in town? Bartender and co-owner Meaghan Dorman has created quite a brunch-worthy feast that includes grass-fed beef, chicken liver parfait, pancetta and mango chutney all on a brioche bun. Of course you can’t go wrong with any of their other standout items like their beloved eggs Benedict, Belgian waffles or croque monsieur. Bring some friends because one of their large format spritzes pairs great with any meal. Try the Strawberry Letter (Aperol, rosé, strawberry shrub, sparkling water), East of Oz (sauvignon blanc, lime, cucumber, mint, sparkling water), or Aperol Spritz (Aperol, prosecco, sparkling water) and call it a day. Brunch is available from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

The Clancey

79 Clinton St.

New York, NY

(917) 388-3575

clanceynyc.com

Now’s the time to try brunch at The Clancey, the latest restaurant to hit the Lower East Side. Start out your meal with a few shared plates like their hot pretzel sticks served with beer cheese and house made mustard or find out what item comes with their “something wrapped in bacon on a toothpick.” Just a few of their brunch specialties include the FAT pancake (apples, Dulce de Leche), chicken and challah (crispy French toast, fried chicken, maple syrup and house hot sauce), and shrimp and grits with secret oil. They’re also serving up classic dishes like steak and eggs, two eggs your way and fresh granola. Definitely grab a side of lemon pecorino fries for the table and don’t forget to check out the colorful Andy Warhol-inspired wallpaper on your way out.

33 Greenwich

33 Greenwich Ave.

New York, NY 10014

(646) 609-3615

www.33greenwichnyc.com

Looking for a southern twist on your favorite weekend meal? Head over to 33 Greenwich in the West Village for a mouth-watering menu that includes everything from praline cinnamon rolls to breakfast bread pudding. Chef Anne Thornton (The Waverly Inn, Little Pine) is bringing her Texas-born spin to the big city by twisting traditional brunch items and incorporating seasonal ingredients and house made elements to every dish. The fried chicken and beignet platter is a must-have – it’s Lipton-Tea brined, buttermilk-soaked and served with New Orleans-style beignets along with plenty of chocolate and salted caramel dipping sauces. Carafes of Bloody Mary’s and their signature rosé cocktail, Garden Party, await, but if you’re in the mood to create your own mimosa you can do that too. DIY mimosas are available for $25 and includes orange, peach and blood orange juices along with a bottle of bubbly Cava. Does it get any better than that? This delicious menu is available 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. both in the dining room and outside on the patio.

Haven Rooftop

132 W. 47th St.

New York, NY 10036

(212) 466-9000

www.havenrooftop.com

Who can say no to brunch pizza? Sleep in and then make your way over to Haven Rooftop for their Sunday bottomless cocktail brunch. Take in the views of the city from this rooftop lounge and nosh on classic egg dishes, savory sandwiches, and avocado toast. The brunch pizza is worth the $16 price tag as it comes loaded with sunny-side up eggs, mozzarella, tomato sauce and bacon. In the mood for lunch? They’ve also got special summer items like shrimp and shaved Brussels sprout salad, tuna tartare wontons, fish tacos and lobster rolls for the non-breakfast eater. Enjoy bottomless brunch cocktails for one hour for $20 – your choice of mimosas, sangria or bloody Mary’s. Bottoms up! Reservations are highly recommended.

Hudson Jane

360 Myrtle Ave.

Brooklyn, NY

(347) 987-3881

www.hudsonjane.com

Step into the newly opened Hudson Jane in Fort Greene and enjoy American comfort food at its best. Chef Megan Johnson is cooking up decadent dishes like “The Double Brown,” her take on the perfect breakfast sandwich, which includes egg, bacon, tomato, lettuce, and Aleppo pepper aioli between two hash brown patties. Cheese curd lovers will be happy to see bacon-wrapped cheese curds on the menu while the snacker of the group can nosh on chicken skin “chips” and guac. Gluten-free eaters can order the Dutch baby with berries, candid nuts, and maple syrup while true Italians can bite into “The Molinaro” – red farm coppa, Molinari Toscano salami, house made Canadian bacon, provolone, pepperoncini peppers, lettuce and Italian dressing on a Roman style roll. Need something to go? Grab a breakfast pastry or check out of their house made provisions at their to-go retail section of the restaurant. If you’re dining in, you should know that gratuity is already included.

Carly Petrone is the founder of Petrone on the Rocks, a lifestyle site about food, drinks, beauty, travel, and more. She lives in New York City.