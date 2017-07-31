‘Hero Of The Day:’ British Columbia Man Fights Grass Fire Using Boat’s Spray

BRITISH COLUMBIA (1010 WINS) — Amazing video footage shows a man attempting to fight the flames of a grass fire using the spray from his jet boat.
Koyne Watson was taking a relaxing ride Saturday on British Columbia’s Thompson River with his fiancée, Tasha Hunt.
But when they noticed smoke from the fire, Watson decided to try and stop the flames from spreading — from the water.
At first, Watson can’t seem to get the spray to shoot high enough to reach the flames, but building more momentum, the stream from his boat continued to rise higher up the river bank.
Ultimately, the fire department arrived to put the fire out altogether.
And while officials are unsure just how effective Watson’s attempts were, his efforts to put out the fire did not go unnoticed by witnesses, with one telling CBC he was “definitely the hero of the day.”