Caught On Camera: Man Steals Chicken And Biscuits From Bronx Restaurant, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Police are searching for a man who they say stole chicken and biscuits from a restaurant in the Bronx.

The poultry thief targeted a Texas Chicken and Burger on Brook Avenue just after 10 p.m. last Thursday, investigators said.

The suspect jumped over the counter and stuffed a bag with multiple pieces of chicken before grabbing a tray of biscuits, police said.

He then shoved an employee trying to stop him as he fled the scene, authorities said.

Police have released surveillance footage of the fried food heist.

Investigators say the suspect has long braids and was last seen wearing a black and pink shirt, blue jeans, blue sneakers and he had a white towel or shirt over his head.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

