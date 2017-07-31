Happenings August 1

Photo Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Meditate to Monet

Getting zen in the middle of Manhattan seems practically impossible, but the Museum of Modern Art is carving out quiet time to relax and reset.

The first Wednesday of every month marks Quiet Mornings at the MoMA, your chance to admire Matisse and Picasso without the bustle of tourists or ending up in a stranger’s selfie. Browse galleries in peace starting at 7:30 a.m., then take part in a 30-minute guided meditation in the sculpture garden.

Exit the museum ready to take on the rest of the week (and you won’t even be late to work).

Reserve your tickets for this one-of-a-kind event for $15 (discounts available for students and seniors). MoMA members score free admission to this event and the ability to bring guests for just $5. In addition to online tickets, more spots are sold at the museum on the morning of the event, on a first-come, first-served basis.

Museum of Not-So-Ancient “History”

Two Williamsburg roommates are inviting guests to visit their apartment and travel back in time to the 2000s, when reality stars and pop divas were famous for — well, we’re still trying to figure that out.

After watching a documentary on ice skating stars Tonya Harding and Nancy Kerrigan’s infamous feud, comedians Matt Harkins and Viviana Olen felt the need to memorialize the incident…in a hallway of their pad. Through a Kickstarter campaign that raised $2,000 and donations of art and artifacts from strangers on the internet, the Thnk1994 Museum was born. (Nope, we’re not making this up.)

Last year, they brought New York the legendary “Olsen Twins Hiding from the Paparazzi” exhibition.

Now, they’re back with “Nicole Richie’s 2007 Memorial Day Barbecue,” a dedication to The Simple Life star’s email party invite that infamously proclaimed “No Girls over 100 pounds allowed in!” The roommates roll other icons of the 2000s such as Tyra Banks and Britney Spears into the mix, imagining who may have been CC’d on the headline-grabbing invite.

Until September 10, stop by their abode at 1436 Atlantic Avenue for the free pop-up exhibit. They’ll be home to show you around Wednesdays through Sundays, noon to 7 p.m.

The Chappelle Show

For the next few weeks, Dave Chappelle is calling Radio City Music Hall home.

Tonight kicks off the comedian’s Live from Radio City Residency, where Chappelle will mix his legendary stand-up with hip hop performances. He’ll share the stage with different guests each night, from fellow comedian Chris Rock to singer Lauryn Hill. To kick things off, rapper Lil Wayne and The Roots make special appearances.

Some additional surprises are definitely to be expected.

Grab your tickets, available starting at $60, to this incredible evening of entertainment now.